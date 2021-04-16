    Troy Aikman Praises Former Cowboys Teammate Deion Sanders' Work at Jackson State

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 16, 2021

    Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

    Count former Dallas Cowboys teammate Troy Aikman among those who are impressed with Deion Sanders' work as the Jackson State head coach.

    Jarrett Bell of USA Today shared some of Aikman's comments:

    "He's kind of an old soul that is so relatable to today’s athlete.
    "It's a wonderful combination. I'm trying to think who else might be like that, to have been away from the game for as long as he has been, but is still very relevant as a player with this generation. Can you think of anybody?
    "If I'm relevant, it's because they see me as a broadcaster. They know I played, but they don't relate to me as a player as much. When it comes to Deion, you've still got kids doing the 'Prime Time' dance when they get to the end zone."

    Aikman attended Jackson State's 53-0 victory over Edward Waters in February, which was Sanders' debut as a coach.

    Sanders said the Hall of Fame quarterback being there brought him to tears:

    "Deion has his share of critics, as he knows," Aikman said. "I think a lot of people look at what he does, because of his personality and such, that they don't appreciate what it is he's doing. I feel like him going to Jackson State, he's really put himself out there and laid it on the line. So I couldn't be prouder of him."

    The two players were teammates on the Cowboys from 1995 through 1999 and won a Super Bowl together.

    Jackson State is off to a 3-3 start this season and faces Alcorn State on Saturday.

