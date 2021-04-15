WWE's Edge Doesn't Think He'll Ever Get to Wrestle with AEW's Christian Cage Again

WWE.com

WWE Superstar Edge and AEW's Christian Cage have been friends since childhood and have enjoyed wrestling careers that are very much intertwined, but Edge believes the twilight of their respective careers is likely to be spent apart.

While speaking to the media ahead of his WrestleMania 37 match against Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan, Edge addressed the possibility of either wrestling with or against Christian again some day.

Edge didn't 100 percent rule it out but seemed doubtful that he and Christian will ever cross paths again from a professional perspective:

"I would love to, whether as a team or just a one-on-one match. It would be amazing, especially where we're both at in terms of the way we approach the storytelling of a match now. I feel we are really on the same page. I've watched some of his stuff since he's been back, and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, the stuff we would do now.' It would be so different. I don't know if it ever happens. I really don't. I think possibly that ship has sailed."

Edge shocked the wrestling world when he returned as a surprise entrant in the 2020 Royal Rumble nearly a decade after having to retire from in-ring competition because of a neck injury.

One year after that, in the 2021 Royal Rumble, Christian followed in his footsteps by making a surprise appearance nearly seven years after wrestling his last match amid concussion issues.

It was widely assumed that Edge and Christian would continue wrestling for WWE to close out their careers, leaving the door open for an Edge and Christian tag team reunion, as well as matches against each other.

Instead, Christian made the surprising decision to sign with AEW instead, appearing at the Revolution pay-per-view in March.

Since both Edge and Christian are 47 years of age and have an injury history, they may not have much time left as performers, meaning it may not be possible for them to end up in the same company again.

If that turns out to be the case, Edge is at peace with the situation even if he wishes it could have gone a bit differently:

"We had that moment at the Royal Rumble, and I have to look at the things you do have, not the 'what ifs.' We got that moment, and we both got this back that we were told we would never have again. And now we have an opportunity to tie this in a bow that we never got a chance to before. It was hanging in threads before. Now we can tie it in a bow and at the end of this go, all right, all right, job well done. And if that's not together, not a lot you can do. At the end of the day, I just want him to be happy and to be respected where he's applying his trade as respected as he is in the locker room."

Although the thought of Edge and Christian never reuniting may be upsetting to many fans, both of them are enjoying great success as individuals currently.

Edge won the 2021 Royal Rumble match and went on to face Reigns and Bryan in the main event of WrestleMania 37 for the Universal Championship. Although Edge fell short, he received a huge reaction from the fans and performed at a high level.

Meanwhile, Christian is being positioned as a top guy in AEW, as evidenced by the fact that he had a run-in with AEW World champion Kenny Omega a few weeks ago.

It isn't outside the realm of possibility that both Edge and Christian could become world champions in their respective companies, which would be remarkable given where they stood just over a year ago.

