Jackie Robinson Day 2021: How Sports World is Honoring MLB Icon

Thursday marks the 74th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in Major League Baseball.

Robinson debuted for the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947, going 0-for-3 with a run scored in a 5-3 win over the Boston Braves. He went on to be named National League Rookie of the Year and finished fifth in NL MVP voting in that first season.

As MLB has done every year since 2004, Jackie Robinson Day is celebrated across the sport on this date. The league is also extending the commemoration to Friday, since eight teams don't have games scheduled today.

The Atlanta Braves shared a quote from franchise icon Hank Aaron, who died in January at the age of 86, about what Robinson meant to him:

The Chicago Cubs showed off their No. 42 jerseys and other decorations around Wrigley Field that will celebrate Robinson when they play the Braves on Friday afternoon:

Prior to being signed by the Dodgers in October 1945, Robinson played that season with the Kansas City Monarchs of the Negro Leagues. He hit .387 with five homers and 13 stolen bases in 47 games.

Former American League Cy Young winners CC Sabathia and David Price honored Robinson's legacy:

Teams across MLB and Minor League Baseball shared quotes, images and highlights from Robinson's life and career to honor him:

As part of the tradition on Jackie Robinson Day, every player, manager, coach and umpire will wear the No. 42.

Robinson played 10 MLB seasons, all with the Dodgers, from 1947 to 1956. He finished in the top 20 in NL MVP voting eight times, winning the award in 1949 after leading the NL with a .342 batting average and 37 stolen bases. The UCLA alum was also a six-time All-Star.

Five years after retiring, Robinson was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame his first time on the ballot. His No. 42 has been retired across MLB since 1997.