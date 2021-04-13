T-Wolves' Karl-Anthony Towns Writes Emotional Message to Mom 1 Year After Her Death

Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns wrote an emotional message in honor of his mother, Jackie Cruz-Towns, on the one-year anniversary of her death.

He wrote the message on his Instagram page Tuesday and accompanied it with pictures of him and his mother throughout his life.

"A year ago my life was forever changed. To the most beautiful woman I will ever know, I love you more than life itself," Towns said.

"Every day I miss you more and more, but your endless love and unforgettable memories are what keeps me going. One day, we will walk side by side again but until that beautiful day, I will continue to hold down the amazing family you made. I can never replace you in this family, but I will try my best every day."

Cruz-Towns died on April 13, 2020, from COVID-19 complications.

Towns also opened up about his mother's death in an emotional video titled "The Toughest Year of My Life" that he posted in November:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Timberwolves honored Cruz-Towns during Sunday's game against the Chicago Bulls by reserving a seat for her:

ESPN's Malika Andrews reported a number of family members were in attendance for Minnesota's game against the Brooklyn Nets on March 29, including Karl Towns Sr. It was the first game Towns' father attended since the death of Cruz-Towns.

"He understood how upset I was after the loss," Towns said. "But he came to me, and he told me something I don't know if he should've told me. It got me a little emotional. He told me my mom would've been proud with how I played tonight."

In December, Towns—who donated $100,000 to the Mayo Clinic in March to help fight the pandemic—revealed his mother was one of seven family members he lost to COVID-19.