Wyoming WR Commit Tony Evans Jr. Dies at Age 17 After Shooting

High school football player Tony Evans Jr. was fatally shot early Sunday morning in the Stemmons Corridor, Dallas, according to Kelli Smith of the Dallas Morning News.

The 17-year-old receiver from Lancaster, Texas, had committed to play football at Wyoming next season, per Sam Marsdale of 247 Sports.

Police said Evans and another person were shot at about 1:30 a.m. in a room at the Hawthorn Suites hotel. Both of them were taken to a hospital, where Evans was pronounced dead. The other victim is reportedly in stable condition.

Police currently do not have a suspect in the case.

Evans was considered a 3-star recruit and No. 179 athlete in the 2021 class, per 247 Sports composite rankings. He finished last season with 13 catches for 268 yards and four touchdowns as a senior for Lancaster High School.