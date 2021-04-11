    Wyoming WR Commit Tony Evans Jr. Dies at Age 17 After Shooting

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVApril 11, 2021
    Alerted 3h ago in the B/R App

    Photo credit: 247Sports

    High school football player Tony Evans Jr. was fatally shot early Sunday morning in the Stemmons Corridor, Dallas, according to Kelli Smith of the Dallas Morning News.

    The 17-year-old receiver from Lancaster, Texas, had committed to play football at Wyoming next season, per Sam Marsdale of 247 Sports.

    Police said Evans and another person were shot at about 1:30 a.m. in a room at the Hawthorn Suites hotel. Both of them were taken to a hospital, where Evans was pronounced dead. The other victim is reportedly in stable condition.

    Police currently do not have a suspect in the case.

    Evans was considered a 3-star recruit and No. 179 athlete in the 2021 class, per 247 Sports composite rankings. He finished last season with 13 catches for 268 yards and four touchdowns as a senior for Lancaster High School.

    Related

      Eddie George to Coach Tenn St.

      Former Titans Pro Bowler, Heisman winner will be new head football coach at Tennessee State (Stadium)

      Eddie George to Coach Tenn St.
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Eddie George to Coach Tenn St.

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Overlooked Prospects at Every Position 👀

      Don't sleep on these unheralded gems at the NFL draft ➡️

      Overlooked Prospects at Every Position 👀
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Overlooked Prospects at Every Position 👀

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report

      Man Sneaks In, Fields Punts at USC's Football Practice

      Man Sneaks In, Fields Punts at USC's Football Practice
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Man Sneaks In, Fields Punts at USC's Football Practice

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      CFB's Best Comebacks of the Decade

      We continue our list from last year with more of the best college football comebacks of the last 10 years ➡️

      CFB's Best Comebacks of the Decade
      College Football logo
      College Football

      CFB's Best Comebacks of the Decade

      Brad Shepard
      via Bleacher Report