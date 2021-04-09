    Report: Man Snuck into USC Football Practice, Fielded Punts with Team

    Adam WellsApril 9, 2021

    Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    A man managed to field punts with the USC football team after sneaking into practice earlier this week. 

    In a report from Scott Wolf of Inside USC that was confirmed by Fox Sports analyst Petro Papadakis, the man did more than just get onto the field, including sharing a jacuzzi with some players inside the practice facility and eating at the team's dining facility. 

    Wolf noted the man, who reportedly is known to USC security, was able to "blend in with the football players because he looks their age and could say he is a walk-on."

    Per Wolf, the man obtained a helmet, jersey and cleats from inside the locker room and wasn't stopped by security because he was in uniform. Security was called after a football staffer didn't recognize the man.

    A source with USC's security team told Wolf that the man "might still be out there" if he didn't try to field punts because people with the team "might not have noticed him."

    Wolf noted that USC's McKay Center practice facility normally requires fingerprint access to unlock the doors and the dining facility is usually staffed by athletic department employees, but the COVID-19 pandemic may have changed some security protocols. 

    Wolf reported that USC security had previously encountered the man after he was found inside McAlister Field, where the Trojans play soccer. There's no word at this point where the man went after USC found out about his presence inside the McKay Center.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Ranking the Contenders: 5-star safety Jacoby Mathews

      Ranking the Contenders: 5-star safety Jacoby Mathews
      USC Football logo
      USC Football

      Ranking the Contenders: 5-star safety Jacoby Mathews

      Rivals
      via Rivals

      Drake London leads a new era of USC receivers

      Drake London leads a new era of USC receivers
      USC Football logo
      USC Football

      Drake London leads a new era of USC receivers

      WeAreSCstaff
      via Wearesc

      RECRUITING: National 2022 DT prospect Anthony Lucas puts USC in top schools

      RECRUITING: National 2022 DT prospect Anthony Lucas puts USC in top schools
      USC Football logo
      USC Football

      RECRUITING: National 2022 DT prospect Anthony Lucas puts USC in top schools

      USCFootball.com
      via USCFootball.com

      2021 Pac-12 football: USC is the favorite, but chaos is likely to reign

      2021 Pac-12 football: USC is the favorite, but chaos is likely to reign
      USC Football logo
      USC Football

      2021 Pac-12 football: USC is the favorite, but chaos is likely to reign

      Matt Zemek
      via Trojans Wire