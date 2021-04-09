Report: Man Snuck into USC Football Practice, Fielded Punts with Team

Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A man managed to field punts with the USC football team after sneaking into practice earlier this week.

In a report from Scott Wolf of Inside USC that was confirmed by Fox Sports analyst Petro Papadakis, the man did more than just get onto the field, including sharing a jacuzzi with some players inside the practice facility and eating at the team's dining facility.

Wolf noted the man, who reportedly is known to USC security, was able to "blend in with the football players because he looks their age and could say he is a walk-on."

Per Wolf, the man obtained a helmet, jersey and cleats from inside the locker room and wasn't stopped by security because he was in uniform. Security was called after a football staffer didn't recognize the man.

A source with USC's security team told Wolf that the man "might still be out there" if he didn't try to field punts because people with the team "might not have noticed him."

Wolf noted that USC's McKay Center practice facility normally requires fingerprint access to unlock the doors and the dining facility is usually staffed by athletic department employees, but the COVID-19 pandemic may have changed some security protocols.

Wolf reported that USC security had previously encountered the man after he was found inside McAlister Field, where the Trojans play soccer. There's no word at this point where the man went after USC found out about his presence inside the McKay Center.