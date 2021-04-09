    Report: Bucks' Khris Middleton to Be Named Part-Owner of NBL's Brisbane Bullets

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVApril 9, 2021

    AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

    Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton will reportedly become a part-owner of the Brisbane Bullets in Australia's NBL, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

    The ownership group is led by former NBA guard Kevin Martin and also features Chicago Bulls veteran Thaddeus Young, per Stein.

    It has become a trend for NBA players to invest in teams in this league. John Wall purchased a stake in the South East Melbourne Phoenix in November, joining Zach Randolph, Al Harrington, Josh Childress and Melbourne's Dante Exum. Victor Oladipo also owns a stake in the New Zealand Breakers.

    It represents a lot of faith in the league that featured LaMelo Ball and R.J. Hampton last season before they entered the NBA.

    Middleton is also getting valued investments after earning a five-year, $177.5 million extension in 2019. 

    The two-time All-Star is in his ninth season in the NBA, currently averaging 20.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

