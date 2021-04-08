Cole Anthony: Anyone Who Disrespects Russell Westbrook Needs to 'Watch Basketball'

Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

Orlando Magic rookie Cole Anthony doesn't want to hear your criticism of Russell Westbrook.

"That dude is a handful. Anybody that tries to disrespect him and say that he’s washed up needs to watch basketball. Watch him play," Anthony said, per Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington. "That dude is an animal. He competes on both ends of the floor and is just really, really good. Him and [Bradley] Beal both. You’ve just gotta give them their respect."

Anthony, who matched up against Westbrook for some time Wednesday as the Washington Wizards defeated Orlando 131-116, also said he has "nothing but respect" for the nine-time All-Star, who is averaging a triple-double but has been the subject of criticism as the Wizards languish at 18-32.

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith said last week that Westbrook's successes didn't matter, since he "played on a team that has fallen short" more than once. Westbrook and his wife, Nina, refuted his comments on social media.