Russell Westbrook, Wife Nina Responds to Stephen A. Smith's Champion Comments

Russell Westbrook and his wife Nina fired back at criticism from ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith via social media on Tuesday.

Smith said Tuesday morning on ESPN's First Take that he didn't care that Westbrook broke the Washington Wizards' franchise record for triple-doubles after he recorded his 16th on Monday because of the Wizards' 17-28 record and the fact that "this isn't the first time Russell Westbrook has played on a team that has fallen short" (via Kevin Brown of NBC Sports Washington).

Westbrook completely disagreed with his assessment.

"I was a champion once I made it to the NBA," he said in a lengthy response. "I grew up in the streets. I'm a champion."

