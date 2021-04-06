Derrius Guice's Alleged Harassment of Woman 'Unacceptable,' LSU's Ed Orgeron Says

Chris Parent/Collegiate Images/Getty Images

LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron provided a written statement to the Louisiana Senate Select Committee on Women & Children regarding former running back Derrius Guice's alleged sexual harassment that occured in 2017.

Alex Scarborough of ESPN reported the news, noting Orgeron called Guice's alleged sexual harassment of Gloria Scott "utterly unacceptable" even though the coach denied directly speaking to her after it allegedly occured.

"As a leader, and as a father, son, and grandson, I want to emphasize that it is heartbreaking Ms. Scott was subjected to such crude remarks by Mr. Guice, and she should be respected for her bravery and resolve to provide her statements to the Committee," Orgeron wrote. "She, along with this Committee, has my word that I will continue to be vigilant in ensuring that the LSU football program maintains a culture of integrity and compliance."

On March 26, the Associated Press (h/t ESPN) reported that Scott said she was working security when Guice approached her in front of his friends and said, "I like having sex with older women like you" and "I want your body" while rubbing his own.

She said Orgeron called her about the incident and said he would put Guice on the phone to apologize.

However, Scott said she wouldn't talk to the running back and instead asked the coach and LSU to suspend him from the upcoming Citrus Bowl. That did not happen, as Guice played in the loss to Notre Dame and scored two touchdowns.

Scarborough reported the Louisiana Senate Select Committee on Women & Children started hearings in response to the Husch Blackwell report that was released in March and addressed how LSU handled sexual assault allegations and Title IX-related incidents.

Orgeron said he spoke to a man instead of Scott and "roughly remembers hearing" him demand monetary compensation from the SEC school.

Scarborough reported ESPN obtained copies of AAU coach Cleavon Williams claiming to represent Scott and corresponding with LSU administrators. While there was no evidence that Scott demanded money, Williams said she wanted Guice to be suspended or for the school to pay so the story would not be released.

Guice played at LSU from 2015-17 and appeared in five games in 2019 for the Washington Football Team.