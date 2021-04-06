Damian Lillard, Blazers Donate $25K Toward All-Abilities Playground in Oregon

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers are doing what they can to promote inclusivity and access at playgrounds in Oregon.

According to TMZ Sports, the six-time All-Star and his team are helping build an all-inclusive playground in the city of Astoria, Oregon. They are donating $25,000 to do so and have been helping fund such playgrounds during the last seven years.

The idea is for the playgrounds to allow easier access for children in wheelchairs or walkers.

TMZ noted New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees helped build such a playground in the New Orleans area in 2017.

Lillard is no stranger to giving back to the community and helping others, from leading his team's push to give playoff bonus money to the Trail Blazers staff to donating $100,000 to the team's COVID-19 relief to participating in Black Lives Matter protests against racial injustice.