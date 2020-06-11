Damian Lillard on Protests: 'Black People Have Had Enough of This Bulls--t'

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard believes the current protests against racial injustice were a long time coming.

In an interview with Lisa Robinson of Vanity Fair, the five-time All-Star explained that there was nothing new with George Floyd:

"I don't think systemic racism was exposed more this time than in recent years. I just think we as Black people have had enough of the bulls--t. We've reached that breaking point. Our ancestors dealt with inequality, slavery, segregation, lynching, etc., and now we have so many instances where what we knew existed is in our faces on camera, and there are never any repercussions or remorse shown. It's always 'justified' somehow."

Floyd was an unarmed black man who was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis. Worldwide protests have erupted over the past few weeks in response to systemic racism and police brutality.

Lillard has been active in the demonstrations, marching with others in Portland earlier this month:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He's also used his platform on social media as well as musically in a track titled "Blacklist," which discusses Floyd and racism.

The 29-year-old said these protests can help create useful change in policies:

"As far as real change, I think the unity being shown across the nation and in other countries is delivering a strong message and applying true pressure. There are also more people in search of ways to take true action toward change and not just be a part of the outcry. So I think now, more than any other time, we are moving in the direction of change."

Derek Chauvin, the since-fired Minneapolis police officer who was captured on video kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes despite Floyd's pleas that he could not breathe, was arrested and has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The other three officers were also fired and have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.