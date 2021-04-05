    Former Miami HC Randy Shannon Joins FSU as Senior Defensive Analyst

    April 5, 2021
    Former Miami football head coach Randy Shannon is joining Florida State as a senior defensive analyst, per an FSU announcement Monday.

    "Randy Shannon is a tremendous addition to our staff," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said, via Adam Rittenberg of ESPN. Norvell added:

    "I have all the respect in the world for the person and coach Randy Shannon is. His unique perspective will be valuable to [defensive coordinator Adam] Fuller and the rest of our defensive staff, while his relationships in Miami and throughout the state of Florida will be a great benefit for our entire program."

    Shannon, 55, was most recently UCF's defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

        

