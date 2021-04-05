    Tennessee LB Aaron Beasley Accused of Animal Abuse, Under Police Investigation

    Tennessee football player Aaron Beasley has been accused of animal abuse after allegedly injuring a six-month-old kitten, per TMZ Sports.

    The cat's owner filed a report with the Knoxville Police Department, and the incident is under investigation, according to WBIR.

    A GoFundMe page for the cat described the alleged incident in graphic detail.

    "When I picked him up he screamed and couldn’t walk, come to find out my roomates boyfriend had hit and kicked him, locked him in the toilet bowl, and held him upside down by his tail," the description said.

    The cat reportedly has brain damage, internal bleeding and is currently in an oxygen tank. 

    A third roommate described the incident to the police, saying Beasley locked the cat in the bathroom, per WBIR. Beasley's girlfriend reportedly told police she didn't see him hit the cat or put it in the toilet, saying the football player was at practice. 

    The linebacker has spent the past two years at Tennessee, playing mostly as a reserve defensively while also seeing action on special teams. He has appeared in 17 total games, tallying nine tackles. 

    Beasley was Georgia's Region 5-AA Player of the Year as a senior in high school when he led Heard County to the 2018 state title.

