    Mets' Michael Conforto Says He Had COVID-19 Before Reporting to Spring Training

    Adam WellsApril 4, 2021

    Steven Ryan/Getty Images

    New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto said he tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the start of spring training.

    Speaking to reporters Sunday, Conforto said he had the virus about two weeks before the Mets reported to camp:

    "I was very lucky. I had really mild symptoms. My fiancee had it more on the moderate side, she experienced everything. I certainly had some shortness of breath and it wasn't easy for me, being so close to spring training I was really trying to work out, and I just couldn't do that."

    Conforto also said that he was unable to do any training for 12 days prior to arriving at camp but was comfortable participating in team workouts when they began in February.

    Major League Baseball announced a total of 15 positive tests through the first two weeks of spring training, including 12 players. The league doesn't announce the names of anyone who tests positive due to privacy laws.

    The Mets' season-opening series against the Washington Nationals that was scheduled to begin Thursday was postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Nationals.

    New York is currently scheduled to open the 2021 regular season Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

    Conforto is entering his seventh season with the Mets. He was a first-round draft pick by the organization in 2014. The Oregon State alum set career highs with a .322 batting average and .412 on-base percentage in 54 games last year.

