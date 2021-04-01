Mets vs. Nationals 2021 Opening Day Postponed Amid COVID-19 Issues

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Thursday's game between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals is the first postponement of the 2021 Major League Baseball season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Washington confirmed the postponement after ESPN's Buster Olney first reported the game between the two National League East rivals would not be played.

Per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets and Nationals won't use their scheduled off day on Friday to make up for today's game because MLB wants to be "cautious" with the situation since it's easier to make up a game between division opponents at a later date.

Per MLB.com's Jessica Camerato, the Nationals had one positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday and five others, including four players, were identified as close contacts.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported on Thursday there are "concerns about at least one more positive" test with the Nationals.

Sherman noted that the Nationals are undergoing contact tracing to determine the number of close contacts.

Newsday's Tim Healey added there aren't any COVID-19 issues with the Mets.

Camerato noted the first positive that returned was from a test taken on Monday, before the Nationals played their final spring training game against the Houston Astros.

“We tested, we played that game that night, we got on the bus and then the charter plane that took us back to D.C.,” general manager Mike Rizzo told reporters on Wednesday. “That's the only interaction that we've had with each other that's different than any other Spring Training day.”

Per MLB's official health and safety protocols for this season, individuals who test positive are required to isolate for a minimum of 10 days and must be cleared by the league's joint committee and individual team doctors, "following a mandatory cardiac evaluation and a determination that the individual no longer presents a risk of infection to others."

The Mets and Nationals are scheduled to play a three-game series at Nationals Park through Sunday. Washington is also scheduled to host the Atlanta Braves for three games starting on Monday.

New York's second series of the season will be at Citizens Bank Park against the Philadelphia Phillies starting on Monday.