Colt McCoy Was Among Texas Donors Pushing to Keep 'The Eyes of Texas' Song

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Colt McCoy, who played quarterback at the University of Texas from 2006 to 2009, was among a group of donors who organized last summer to pressure the school into keeping "The Eyes of Texas" as the official school song.

Per Kate McGee of the Texas Tribune, McCoy was among those on an email chain between some donors and university leaders about the push to keep the song.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.