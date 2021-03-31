Ja’Marr Chase, Terrace Marshall Jr. Show off Elite Speed at LSU Pro Day

Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

For the first time in more than one year, NFL scouts and executives got a close look at what Ja'Marr Chase has to offer when he took part in LSU's pro day on Wednesday.

Chase, who opted out of the 2020 season, and Terrace Marshall Jr. were among the featured players showing off their skills in Baton Rouge.

In a deep wide receiver class, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has Chase ranked second at the position behind Alabama's DeVonta Smith and the No. 4 player overall. Marshall is the No. 6 wide receiver in the 2021 class.

The initial impression from Chase based on his measurables seems to be wildly positive:

The speed from both players in the 40-yard dash was one of the first things that seemed to jump out at scouts.

B/R's Connor Rogers noted that Marshall's measurables compare favorably to 2020 second-round pick Denzel Mims:

Mims went No. 59 overall to the New York Jets, but he stayed at Baylor for all four years and is three years older right now than Marshall is coming out of LSU.

In an otherwise disappointing 2020 season for LSU, Marshall was a standout on the offense. The Louisiana native led the Tigers with 48 receptions, 10 touchdowns and finished second on the team with 731 receiving yards.

The last time Chase was on the field, he put the finishing touches on one of the best seasons by a wide receiver in SEC history. He won the 2019 Biletnikoff Award as the nation's best wideout after racking up 84 receptions, 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Chase was catching passes that season from current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

The Bengals own the No. 5 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. If the board plays out as expected, with at least the first three picks being quarterbacks, Chase could be available to Cincinnati.

The last game Chase played with Burrow was on Jan. 13, 2020, in the College Football Playoff Championship Game against Clemson. The 21-year-old had 221 yards and two touchdowns in the LSU's 42-25 win.