Celtics Trade Rumors: Aaron Gordon Offer Includes 1st-Round Pick, Young Player

The Boston Celtics have reportedly put together a big offer for the Orlando Magic with the hope of acquiring Aaron Gordon.

Per Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald, the Celtics are offering a first-round pick and a young player to the Magic in exchange for Gordon.

Murphy noted talks between the two teams are "still alive," but "everyone does everything at [the] last minute" before the NBA trade deadline.

Gordon has been one of the most-talked-about names leading up to Thursday's deadline. He told reporters Tuesday he requested a trade from the Magic because of frustration with the organization's lack of success throughout his career:

"There's been times where I just expressed my frustration to management. Frustration with the losses, the injuries, the way we've been playing and how many losses have accumulated over the years. So it's just my frustration kind of boiling over I would say. ... I think a lot of people share that sentiment with me, of frustration."

Per Matt Moore of Action Network, Boston is seen as the favorite to land Gordon, but the Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks are also in the mix.

Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe noted Marcus Smart hasn't been included in offers to the Magic, despite reports to the contrary. Murphy confirmed Smart wasn't included in the Celtics' offer for Gordon.

The Celtics are looking for upgrades who can help them turn around what's been a disappointing season. Their 21-22 record has them in the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Gordon has played in five games since returning from a sprained ankle March 11. He is averaging 14.6 points on 39.3 percent three-point shooting, 6.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 24 games this season.