Vanessa Bryant, Daughter Natalia Get Tattoos to Honor Kobe and Gigi

Vanessa and Natalia Bryant recently got tattoos honoring Kobe and Gigi Bryant.

Vanessa posted an image on her Instagram page of a tattoo across her right forearm that reads "Mambacita."

In a separate video post on Instagram, Vanessa showed her daughter, Natalia, getting the word "Muse" tattooed on the inside of a finger on her right hand.

Mambacita was Gigi's nickname, given to her by Kobe and an homage to his Black Mamba nickname when he played with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kobe Bryant's Muse was the title of a documentary that aired on Showtime in 2015. It provided an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at the many people who helped inspire and shape the Lakers legend's iconic NBA career.

Kobe and Gigi were among nine people killed in a Jan. 2020 helicopter crash while they were traveling to basketball game Gigi was playing in at Mamba Sports Academy.