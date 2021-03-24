Celtics Trade Rumors: BOS Has Shown 'Willingness' to Discuss Marcus Smart Deals

AP Photo/Brandon Dill

The Boston Celtics could be aggressive in pursuing trade deals ahead of Thursday's deadline, even parting with a core member of the rotation.

According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, the Celtics have shown a willingness to deal" Marcus Smart in trades. Mannix referenced a potential deal involving Aaron Gordon but noted the Orlando Magic might not want the guard as part of their rebuilding effort.

Shams Charania of The Athletic previously reported the Atlanta Hawks have "expressed interest" in Smart, which could give Boston more options.

Mannix noted the Celtics have also shown interest in Sacramento Kings wing Harrison Barnes, but "there has not been any traction in talks between the two teams."

Dealing Smart would be a surprise considering his value to Boston over the past seven years. He has been either a starter or played significant minutes off the bench for teams that reached the Eastern Conference Finals in three of the past four years.

The 27-year-old is especially known for his defense and has earned a spot on the NBA All-Defensive first-team in each of the last two years. His offense has also improved, with an average of 12.8 points per game this season, while his 5.4 assists per game would be a career high.

After missing more than a month with a calf strain, he could be an impact player for the rest of the season.

The problem is the Celtics have struggled with or without Smart available and sit eighth in the East with a 21-22 record.

Until Kemba Walker regains his past form, the team lacks reliable offensive options behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Adding another scorer, whether that's Gordon, Barnes, John Collins or someone else, would go a long way toward the team making a run this postseason.