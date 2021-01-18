    Ravens' Mike Macdonald Joins Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Coaching Staff as DC

    Baltimore Ravens linebackers coach Mike Macdonald is headed to work under a different Harbaugh. 

    After seven years with the Ravens, Macdonald was announced as the new defensive coordinator at Michigan on Sunday.

    In Ann Arbor, he will work with head coach Jim Harbaugh, the brother of Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. 

    "Mike is an excellent defensive mind who is highly respected across the NFL," Jim Harbaugh said in a statement. "He has been a valuable member of the Baltimore Ravens staff, and shown a passion for teaching, coaching and developing his players. We are excited about everything that Mike brings to our defense, team and university."

    The 33-year-old will replace Don Brown, who served as the defensive coordinator at Michigan for five seasons. He was fired at the end of Michigan's 2-4 campaign this season, which saw them rank 87th with an average of 434.3 yards allowed per game.

    Prior to becoming the linebackers coach, Macdonald served as a defensive assistant after beginning his NFL career as a coaching intern in 2014. Along the way, the Ravens frequently had a top-10 scoring defense and topped the league with the fewest yards allowed in 2018. He won two AFC North titles in Baltimore. 

    He worked at his alma mater, Georgia, for three seasons before making the leap to the NFL. 

    This is the second hire of the offseason for the Wolverines, who agreed to an extension with Jim Harbaugh at the end of the season and hired former Wolverines and Indianapolis Colts running back Mike Hart as their running backs coach.

