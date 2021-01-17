MLB Rumors: Masahiro Tanaka Seeking 1-year Contract Worth $15M-20M in Free Agency

Alex Trautwig

Masahiro Tanaka may suit up for a different team than the New York Yankees for the first time in his major league career.

According to Andy Martino of SNY, a reunion likely isn't in the cards for the Bronx Bombers and the free agent. That is especially true since New York added Corey Kluber this offseason.

As for Tanaka, Martino reported he is looking for a one-year contract worth between $15-20 million.

The report suggested the right-hander may return to Japan if he cannot land the deal he is looking for this offseason.

The two-time All-Star has been solid but unspectacular of late. He appeared in 10 games during the shortened 2020 campaign and finished with a 3.56 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 44 strikeouts in 48.0 innings, which was a drastic improvement from 2019 when he posted a 4.45 ERA in 32 games.

Tanaka's bounce-back effort before free agency was notable, and he is still just 32 years old and figures to have at least a couple of years of prime production remaining.

A one-year deal seems like a low-risk, high-reward move for a pitcher who is postseason-tested and a multi-time All-Star, but Martino suggested negotiations with the San Diego Padres have been tepid and the New York Mets may not be serious suitors.

Perhaps he will have to come down on his asking price, but he has proved himself in the past.