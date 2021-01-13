Schiavone Leaked Sting's AEW Debut; McConaughey in WWE?; Omega Talks AEW Game

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Schiavone Hinted at Sting's Debut to Marq Quen

Sting's AEW debut was such a surprise that few within the company even knew it was happening. The fear of any potential leaks ahead of the "Winter is Coming" edition of Dynamite led to only a few in-the-know people being aware of the legend's arrival.

Tony Schiavone, responsible for the iconic "It's STING!" ring call, was obviously one of the people who were told ahead of time. While AEW president Tony Khan implored Schiavone to not tell any members of the AEW locker room, the announcer said on the AEW Unrestricted podcast he couldn't help but tease longtime Sting fan Marq Quen:

"I did this because I knew I wasn't really letting on that I knew that Sting was there, but Marq Quen of Private Party is such a big Sting fan. I know there's a lot more, but Marq Quen of Private Party would always come up to me and go, 'It's Sting!' And I go and put my thumbs up, even to the point to where Marq Quen, in one of these matches, I went, 'It's Marq Quen!' No one got that but he did, so he's a big Sting fan. So I saw him during the day, and I said, 'Hey buddy, don't get too excited about tonight's show.' And he takes his headphones off. He said, 'I'm just in the battle royal. How excited can I get?' I said, 'Just don't get too excited.' Hit him up second time. 'Hey buddy, don't get too excited about tonight.' That's all I said to him, and then when Sting came out, Stevie, our stage director handed me a note from Marq Quen that said, 'OMG!'"

Sting's debut has been a roaring success for AEW, with the company smartly slow-playing what level of involvement he'll have. It seems he's taken a kinship with Darby Allin, and it stands to reason Sting will do something more than hold a bat and look menacing in Allin's TNT championship match with Brian Cage on Wednesday.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

For now, though, Schiavone said the excitement within AEW has been palpable and Sting has met with the locker room to offer his expertise.

Matthew McConaughey Wants to be Involved With WWE?

That Matthew McConaughey is a WWE fan is no surprise. The actor has been spotted at WWE events in the past and was part of the ThunderDome crowd during a Drew McIntyre match in October.

According to McConaughey, that appearance could be a hint at something to come in the future.

"You can't say too much about these things, but it is something that interests me," McConaughey said on Maria Menounous' Better Together podcast.

McConaughey is 51 years old, so odds are we won't see him doing a backflip off the top of a cage anytime soon. However, with WrestleMania season upcoming, it would not be a surprise to see him make an appearance as a host or get involved in a storyline.

Omega Says Campaign Mode Coming to AEW Video Game

The hard-and-fast details regarding the upcoming AEW video game are still in the works. We know it will emphasize more arcade-style graphics than hyper-realism, but features beyond that have not been made public.

Kenny Omega recently shed light on his ideas behind the game, telling Shaka Yamada of IGN that the game will not feature a general manager mode. That will instead be kept to the mobile game AEW Elite GM.

“I can say right now that we’re not sure of how many wrestlers will be available upon release, but one thing I can say is that the number of wrestlers in the AEW is growing all the time, and the roster of wrestlers in the game will reflect that,” Omega said. “There will be a campaign, and various other unusual modes, and you will be able to edit your own wrestler, too.”

Omega added he wants the game to have a throwback feel, mentioning WWF No Mercy among the inspirations.