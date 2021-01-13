MLB Suspending All Political Donations After Pro-Trump Mob Breached Capitol

Icon Sportswire

Major League Baseball has put a halt on all political contributions after a pro-President Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

"In light of the unprecedented events last week at the U.S. Capitol, MLB is suspending contributions from its Political Action Committee pending a review of our political contribution policy going forward," the league said in a statement, per Jake Seiner of the Associated Press.

The Office of The Commissioner's PAC has donated $669,375 to Senate and House candidates since the 2016 election cycle.

According to the Center for Responsive Politics, the committee donated $112,500 to candidates for the House of Representatives during the 2020 election cycle. In 2018, it donated to the successful campaigns of Republicans Ted Cruz (Texas) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (Mississippi), who were two of the six Senators who voted against certifying the presidential election results on Jan. 6.

Several corporate donors have announced they would no longer provide contributions to those who voted against certification of Joe Biden's victory.

MLB has given to both Democrats and Republicans in previous cycles but is now pausing all contributions.

The league has used past donations to help its lobbying efforts, including exempting minor league players from federal minimum wage laws.

According to Emma Baccellieri of Sports Illustrated, MLB spent $1.24 million in lobbying in 2019 alone, second among American sports behind only the NFL.