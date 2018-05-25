Chris Paul 'Worried' After Suffering Hamstring Injury at End of Game 5

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of Thursday's 98-94 win over the Golden State Warriors.



Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni couldn't provide any specifics after the game but said Paul is "worried" about the injury, per the Associated Press' Tim Reynolds.

"We'll see. He'll be evaluated tomorrow," D'Antoni said, according to Sports Illustrated's Ben Golliver. "They'll do whatever they can do. If he's there [for Game 6], great, good for him... His spirits aren't great. He wanted to be out there. That's normal."

The team will provide an update on Friday, per Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610.

D'Antoni is already making plans should Paul be absent for Game 6 on Saturday, per The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears:

Paul's been a revelation for the Rockets when healthy, and that's held true in the playoffs.

Entering Thursday, Paul was averaging 21.2 points, 5.8 assists and 5.9 rebounds on 47.1 percent shooting from the field, including 36.7 percent from three.

Houston is stocked with capable playmakers across the perimeter, to be sure, but the one-two punch of Paul and James Harden has been among the most daunting the playoffs have had to offer.

If Paul is hampered by the latest setback, the Rockets will have to turn to Harden to orchestrate even more of the offense as they continue to pursue the franchise's first Larry O'Brien Trophy since 1995.