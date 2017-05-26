5 Reasons New York Knicks Should Make Frank Ntilikina Their Top NBA Draft Target

0 of 5

The New York Knicks own the No. 8 pick in the 2017 NBA draft, which means they won't get to select Markelle Fultz or Lonzo Ball. However, their next-best option, Frank Ntilikina, is likely to still be on the board.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported on May 3, before the lottery determined the Knicks would select eighth:

"According to an NBA source, Knicks general manager Steve Mills jetted to France to catch 18-year-old point guard Frank Ntilikina play Tuesday night for Strasbourg in a French League match against Nanterre. The 6'5" Ntikilina is considered the top international prospect in the draft, and if the Knicks stay with the seventh pick, he would be heavily considered."

The Knicks have had their struggles since Phil Jackson started running the show in 2014, but the one thing he has done well is identify and draft European talent (see: Kristaps Porzingis and Willy Hernangomez).

Ntilikina could fall into that pattern of success and should be on top of the Knicks' draft board. Here are the five biggest reasons for that based on team need and fit.