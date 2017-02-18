Players Most Likely to Be Moved at the NHL Trade Deadline
Players Most Likely to Be Moved at the NHL Trade Deadline
On Jan. 7, we looked at the NHL players most likely to be moved before the March 1 trade deadline. Since then, however, some new players (such as St. Louis Blues defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk) rose to prominence in the trade-rumor mill. With the deadline less than two weeks away, it's worthwhile revisiting and updating the list.
Many of the players, such as Shattenkirk and Detroit Red Wings forward Thomas Vanek, are eligible for unrestricted free agency in July. Others, such as Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog, could prove enticing to clubs seeking long-term additions.
Here's an updated look at the player most likely to be dealt by the trade deadline. We'll examine their strengths, weaknesses and potential suitors for their services.
Notable Changes from the Previous List
Marc-Andre Fleury, Pittsburgh Penguins
Fleury topped our previous list of most likely candidates to be moved at the trade deadline. On Feb. 2, however, Jonathan Bombulie of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford's preference is keeping his goalie tandem of Fleury and Matt Murray intact. Unless Fleury requests to be moved, he'll likely finish this season in Pittsburgh.
Matt Duchene, Colorado Avalanche
Duchene was second on our previous list. He remains a hot topic of trade speculation, but most of the attention lately has shifted to teammate Gabriel Landeskog. The Avalanche could wait until this summer to find a trade partner willing to pay a high return for his services.
Jarome Iginla, Colorado Avalanche
Iginla was ranked fifth on our old listing. The once-dominant power forward is a shell of his former greatness, with only 16 points in 56 games. It's no longer a certainty that a playoff contender will take a chance on him.
Radim Vrbata, Arizona Coyotes
Ranked seventh on our previous list, the Coyotes' leading scorer might not be as enticing as originally believed. On Jan. 25, Arizona Sports' Craig Morgan reported Vrbata's bonus clauses could become a significant sticking point.
Dennis Seidenberg, New York Islanders
The Islanders recent improvement under interim head coach Doug Weight vaulted them back into the Eastern Conference playoff race. That could move the Isles from sellers into buyers. Seidenberg, ranked eighth on our previous listing, might stay put.
Ryan Miller, Vancouver Canucks
Despite the Canucks' recent struggles, they remain in the Western Conference playoff race. Unless Miller (ninth on our former ranking) asks for a trade and waives his no-movement clause. the Canucks could hang onto him in hopes of bouncing back in the standings.
10. Dmitry Kulikov, Buffalo Sabres
Why he could be traded
The Buffalo Sabres could go into sell mode if they fail to gain ground in the Eastern Conference playoff chase. Defenseman Dmitry Kulikov could be among several Sabres' unrestricted free agents to hit the trade market before March 1.
Strengths
Kulikov is a good mobile blueliner with solid offensive skills. The 26-year-old exceeded 20 points three times in his eight-year career. He can log big minutes, averaging 22 minutes and 38 seconds of time on ice per game this season.
Weaknesses
Consistency is an issue for Kulikov at both ends of the ice. Injuries limited him to just 32 games this season and that could affect his trade value. Has a left-handed shot in a market where right-shooting defensemen are prized.
Possible suitors
Playoff contenders seeking an affordable playoff rental could include the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs.
9. Brian Boyle, Tampa Bay Lightning
Why he could be traded
The Tampa Bay Lightning are closer to the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings than they are to a playoff berth. With younger forward such as Tyler Johnson, Jonathan Drouin and Ondrej Palat to re-sign this summer, management could peddle unrestricted free agents such as center Brian Boyle.
Strengths
At 6'6" and 244 lbs, Boyle is a big-bodied physical checking-line forward. He can play all three forward positions and is solid in the faceoff circle. He also has considerable playoff experience, having played in the 2014 Stanley Cup Final with the New York Rangers and in the 2015 Cup Final with the Lightning.
Weaknesses
With 13 goals in 50 games, Boyle's on pace for 20 goals this season. However, he's not a consistent scorer. He's best suited for third-line duty and doesn't skate big minutes, averaging just 13 minutes and 44 seconds of time on ice per game this season.
Possible suitors
Playoff contenders seeking size, experience and versatility on their checking lines could be interested in Boyle. The Columbus Blue Jackets, Edmonton Oilers, Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs could be among them.
8. Evander Kane, Buffalo Sabres
Why he could be traded
Buffalo Sabres left wing Evander Kane's performance has improved over the last two months. With 19 goals and 29 points in 46 games, he's on a 30-goal pace. That production could make the 25-year-old easier to move for the rebuilding Sabres, who need to improve their defensive depth.
Strengths
Kane has the skills to be an effective power forward. He's already exceeded 20 goals twice in his eight-year NHL career, including a 30-goal campaign in 2011-12. Kane also brings an aggressive edge to his edge and has sufficient upside to become a late-blooming star.
Weaknesses
An inconsistent performer, Kane tends to be a streaky scorer. His physical style has taken its toll on his body. The last time he played over 65 games was in '11-'12 (74 games). Kane's also had several off-ice incidents with the law. His $5.25 million annual salary-cap hit could prove difficult to move.
Possible suitors
If the Sabres are willing to pick up part of Kane's annual cap hit, he could be capable trade bait to land a top-four defenseman. Teams lacking offensive depth at left wing with depth in young blueliners include the Anaheim Ducks, Carolina Hurricanes and Vancouver Canucks.
7. Michael Stone, Arizona Coyotes
Why he could be traded
The Arizona Coyotes are out of playoff contention and could ship out some pending unrestricted free agents, such as defenseman Michael Stone, at the deadline. On Feb. 14, Arizona Sports' Craig Morgan reported the Coyotes haven't held substantive contract talks with Stone and fellow free agent Martin Hanzal.
Strengths
At 6'3" and 210 lbs, Stone has good size for an NHL defenseman. He plays a solid all-around game, logs 20 minutes and 17 seconds of time on ice per game and has a strong right-handed shot. He reached a career-best 36 points in 2015-16.
Weaknesses
Consistency remains an issue for Stone, which affects his overall play. Offseason knee surgery has affected his play this season, as did an upper-body injury in November.
Possible suitors
The New York Rangers need a top-four right-side blueliner. Stone could be an affordable rental fit there. The Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs could also make inquiries.
6. Patrick Eaves, Dallas Stars
Why he could be traded
The Dallas Stars are losing ground in the Western Conference playoff race. Should they fall further behind, management might ship out their pending unrestricted free agents for draft picks and prospects. Right wing Patrick Eaves could be among those on the move.
Strengths
Eaves, 32, has reached career highs in goals (21) and points (36) in 58 games this season. He's on pace for 30 goals and 50 points. A versatile two-way forward, he can skate at either wing. He also carries a very affordable $1 million salary-cap hit this season.
Weaknesses
Despite Eaves production this season, he's not a consistent scorer and could struggle with new teammates. He also has a long history of injuries. The last time he played over 70 games was a 74-game performance in 2008-09 with the Carolina Hurricanes.
Possible suitors
Given his versatility, Eaves could be useful to clubs seeking scoring punch or help on the penalty kill. The Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings and Ottawa Senators are among the playoff contenders lacking scoring depth on the wing. The Chicago Blackhawks and Pittsburgh Penguins could use help killing penalties.
5. Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado Avalanche
Why he could be traded
The Avalanche are mired in the bottom of the NHL standings and will miss the playoffs for the third straight year. The roster needs a shakeup and core players, such as Landeskog and center Matt Duchene, could be moved by the trade deadline.
Strengths
Landeskog, 24, is an offensive forward with leadership skills. In his six NHL seasons, the Avalanche captain exceeded 20 goals and 50 points four times. He doesn't shy away from the physical play or the heavy traffic areas. He's under contract through 2020-21, which could make him enticing to teams seeking long-term help at left wing.
Weaknesses
With only 23 points in 46 games, Landeskog won't reach 20 goals or 50 points this season. He can be a streaky scorer and has a temper, with two suspensions totaling five games on his resume. His $5.571 million annual salary-cap hit could be difficult to move during the season.
Possible suitors
Duchene's received most of the focus in recent trade rumors, but Landeskog appears to be attracting serious interest. Teams lacking scoring depth at left wing could make Landeskog a trade target. On Feb. 3, ESPN.com's Pierre LeBrun reported the Los Angeles Kings had brief contact with the Avs. On Feb. 12, Fluto Shinzawa of the Boston Globe reported the Boston Bruins could be looking at Landeskog.
4. Ben Bishop, Tampa Bay Lightning
Why he could be traded
The Tampa Bay Lightning are falling further out of playoff contention in the Eastern Conference. With over $59 million invested in 13 players next season and forwards Tyler Johnson, Jonathan Drouin and Ondrej Palat due for significant raises, the Lightning won't have enough to re-sign free-agent goalie Ben Bishop.
Strengths
Despite his struggles this season, Bishop is only a year removed from being a Vezina Trophy finalist. His big frame (6'7", 216 lbs) covers a lot of the net. He's also quite agile and positionally sound. He won 35-or-more games in each of the previous three seasons.
Weaknesses
Injuries remain a concern for Bishop, which could hurt his trade value. The cost of re-signing Bishop, whose salary-cap hit is $5.95 million this season, could also be a detriment. He's had difficulties with consistency this season.
Possible suitors
On Sep. 2, 2016, Sportsnet's Scott Lewis cited Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reporting a potential deal that would've sent Bishop to the Calgary Flames almost took place at the 2016 NHL draft. With the Flames goaltending once again an issue, perhaps they'll revisit their interest in Bishop.
3. Martin Hanzal, Arizona Coyotes
Why he could be traded
With the Arizona Coyotes on the verge of once again missing the playoffs, they could start shopping some of their unrestricted free agents. Center Martin Hanzal could attract the best return.
Strengths
The 29-year-old Hanzal is a skilled two-way center. He has a big frame (6'6", 226 lbs) and a long reach, which works well for him in the offensive and defensive zones. Hanzal is a good playmaker and has a solid faceoff win percentage (55.8) this season.
Weaknesses
With only two 40-point campaigns in his 10 NHL seasons, Hanzal isn't a reliable offensive presence. He also has a long injury history. He last played over 65 games in a season back in 2009-10.
Possible suitors
Hanzal's size and two-way skills should attract interest from clubs lacking those talents at center. He could attract the interest of the Columbus Blue Jackets, Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens.
2. Thomas Vanek, Detroit Red Wings
Why he could be traded
The Detroit Red Wings are poised to miss the playoffs for the first time in 27 years. Now in the midst of rebuilding their roster, management will be on the lookout for promising young players, draft picks or prospects. Their best trade chip is left wing Thomas Vanek.
Strengths
With 14 goals and 36 points in 44 games, Vanek's on the verge of tallying 20 goals and 40 points for the 11th time in his NHL career. The 33-year-old is an experienced scorer who can also skate on either wing. Carrying a one-year contract worth $2.6 million, he's also an affordable rental player.
Weaknesses
Despite his offensive accomplishments, Vanek can go into lengthy scoring droughts. While he has good size (6'2", 214 lbs), he's not a physical player. Backchecking isn't his strength.
Possible suitors
The Wings must bolster their blueline and could target playoff contenders carrying depth on defense. The Anaheim Ducks could be an option. They could also look at the Calgary Flames, Los Angeles Kings and Ottawa Senators.
1. Kevin Shattenkirk, St. Louis Blues
Why he could be traded
Despite their recent improvement, the Blues might move Shattenkirk at the trade deadline rather than risk losing him to unrestricted free agency in July. Given the Blues' depth on defense, they could shop the 28-year-old for a return that brings in immediate help and depth for the future.
Strengths
A skilled puck-mover, Shattenkirk sits second among Blues scorers (42 points) and among the top-five for NHL defensemen. He's strong on the power play and logs top-four minutes. He's a right-handed shot, which could make him prized by clubs seeking offensive strength from the right side of the blue line.
Weaknesses
While Shattenkirk plays a decent defensive game, he is prone at times to mistakes in his own zone. The 6', 209-pounder isn't a physical blueliner and can lose puck battles to larger, more aggressive opponents. While he can skate on the top-pairing, he's best suited in a second-pairing role.
Possible suitors
Shattenkirk will attract interest from clubs in need of a mobile blueliner who can anchor a power play. The Blues could prefer shipping him to an Eastern Conference club, such as the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers.
Player stats (as of Feb. 17, 2017) via NHL.com. Salary and contract info via Cap Friendly.
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!