Players Most Likely to Be Moved at the NHL Trade Deadline

Marc-Andre Fleury, Pittsburgh Penguins

Fleury topped our previous list of most likely candidates to be moved at the trade deadline. On Feb. 2, however, Jonathan Bombulie of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford's preference is keeping his goalie tandem of Fleury and Matt Murray intact. Unless Fleury requests to be moved, he'll likely finish this season in Pittsburgh.

Matt Duchene, Colorado Avalanche

Duchene was second on our previous list. He remains a hot topic of trade speculation, but most of the attention lately has shifted to teammate Gabriel Landeskog. The Avalanche could wait until this summer to find a trade partner willing to pay a high return for his services.

Jarome Iginla, Colorado Avalanche

Iginla was ranked fifth on our old listing. The once-dominant power forward is a shell of his former greatness, with only 16 points in 56 games. It's no longer a certainty that a playoff contender will take a chance on him.

Radim Vrbata, Arizona Coyotes

Ranked seventh on our previous list, the Coyotes' leading scorer might not be as enticing as originally believed. On Jan. 25, Arizona Sports' Craig Morgan reported Vrbata's bonus clauses could become a significant sticking point.

Dennis Seidenberg, New York Islanders

The Islanders recent improvement under interim head coach Doug Weight vaulted them back into the Eastern Conference playoff race. That could move the Isles from sellers into buyers. Seidenberg, ranked eighth on our previous listing, might stay put.

Ryan Miller, Vancouver Canucks

Despite the Canucks' recent struggles, they remain in the Western Conference playoff race. Unless Miller (ninth on our former ranking) asks for a trade and waives his no-movement clause. the Canucks could hang onto him in hopes of bouncing back in the standings.