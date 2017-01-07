NHL Players Most Likely to Be Moved Before the Trade Deadline

The NHL's March 1 trade deadline is less than two months away. Players who've become frequent topics of trade speculation, such as Tampa Bay Lighting goaltender Ben Bishop and Colorado Avalanche center Matt Duchene, could be with new teams by then.

Some, such as Bishop, could be dealt because of their eligibility for unrestricted free agency. Others, such as Duchene, belong to struggling teams in need of a shake-up.

This slideshow lists the NHL players most likely to be dealt by the trade deadline. We'll examine their strengths and weaknesses, as well as the clubs that could pursue them in the trade market.

