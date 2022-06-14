WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 14

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

The June 14 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 was all about opportunity. Young talent wanted to prove themselves against the established champions.

Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne has dominated NXT throughout 2022, but Roxanne Perez has got an advantage against the group that no one has before. She has a guaranteed title shot, and she has friends in Cora Jade and Indi Hartwell ready to help her dethrone Toxic Attraction.

The Creed Brothers have promised to be fighting champions. Their first challengers were Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. Bron Breakker continues to look for his next challenger.

Xyon Quinn looked to prove Wes Lee's win over him was fluke in a rematch. The Dyad and Giovanni Vinci would make their NXT 2.0 debuts.

NXT 2.0 needs to continue building a foundation for the future. Nights like this help to create that focus.