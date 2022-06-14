B/R NHL Staff 2022 Stanley Cup Final Predictions: Avalanche vs. Lightning

3 of 4

No offense to the New York Rangers, but this is the matchup I've wanted to see for a couple of years. The Avalanche came into the season wanting to prove that they were bona fide contenders, and they did exactly that. But to get to the next level, they have to take down arguably the best team of the salary-cap era, the Tampa Bay Lightning.

This series will feature two of the deepest teams in the league, two of the best defensemen in the world in Cale Makar and Victor Hedman and two elite centers in Nathan MacKinnon and (hopefully) Brayden Point. It's everything you could ask for in a Stanley Cup Final.

But the one thing the Avs don't have is a world-class netminder like Andrei Vasilevskiy. Colorado used Darcy Kuemper and Pavel Francouz to get through three rounds of the playoffs and may have some controversy when it comes to choosing a goalie to start Game 1.

Kuemper is ready to return, but Francouz was the goalie who got the Avs through the series against the Oilers. He was shaky at times, especially in Game 4 in which he allowed five goals. Colorado needed a wild comeback to complete the sweep, and Edmonton goalie Mike Smith was pretty bad in that series, so does Colorado turn to the goaltender they acquired last summer to get them to the Cup Final?

Meanwhile, Vasilevskiy outdueled his Russian countrymate and Hart and Vezina Trophy finalist Igor Shesterkin to reach a third straight Stanley Cup Final. He certainly had more help in front of him than Shesterkin had, but an elite goaltender can be the edge in a tight series.

This Lightning team knows how to adjust to shut down just about anyone, and that starts with coach Jon Cooper's ability to recognize when and what changes need to be made. He broke up the top two lines and put Anthony Cirelli on a checking line to shut down Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider, and it worked. He put Steven Stamkos in the middle of Ondrej Palat and Nikita Kucherov, and the Rangers couldn't contain them.

This Colorado team has a chance to be historically good, but the Lightning have a chance to make history with their third straight Stanley Cup.

Prediction: Lightning in 6

- Abbey Mastracco