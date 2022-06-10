WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 10

2 of 4

A hard-hitting battle for the right to advance to Las Vegas and the men's Money in the Bank ladder match kicked off Friday's show as Drew McIntyre squared off with former friend-turned-hated rival Sheamus, who had Butch at ringside with him while Ridge Holland stayed home to recover from a knee injury suffered a week ago.

Chants of "let's go Drew" rang out as the former WWE champion fought his way back into the match, going as far as to use The Celtic Warrior's own White Noise against him, this one from the middle rope. Sheamus answered with a jumping knee, neither crushing blow enough to put the other away.

The battle intensified, leading to a non-finish that left fans unsatisfied but still solidly behind the Scottish babyface. Michael Cole and Pat McAfee wondered aloud what the outcome meant for Money in the Bank.

If the idea was to create a cliffhanger of sorts that will keep fans more intrigued than a clean finish would have, WWE Creative might very well find out the hard way that fans do not want to dedicate 20 minutes of television time to a match that ends with no victor or any real conclusion to the contest they just invested in.

Booking decision aside, this was a really strong match by two double-tough competitors who have a history of beating the unholy hell out of each other. McIntyre is clearly in line for an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match but an actual feud with The Celtic Warrior is hardly a bad way to keep him busy until that inevitable showdown with Reigns occurs.

Hopefully, further matches have more of an outcome, though.

