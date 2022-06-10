WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 10

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 10June 10, 2022
After weeks of heartfelt stories and reintroduction promos, Lacey Evans made her return to the squared circle Friday, battling fellow NXT alumnus Xia Li in a women's Money in the Bank ladder match qualifier that rounded out a jam-packed episode of WWE SmackDown on Fox.
Also on tap for the show was a blockbuster Intercontinental Championship defense by Ricochet, the first men's Money in the Bank qualifier and the latest in the feud between Riddle and The Bloodline.
What went down, did any titles change hands and how did the latest developments help shape the road to Money in the Bank on July 2?
Find out now with this recap of the June 10 broadcast.
Match Card
- Intercontinental Championship match: Ricochet vs. Gunther
- Men's Money in the Bank qualifier: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus
- Riddle's revenge against The Bloodline
- Women's Money in the Bank qualifier: Lacey Evans vs. Xia Li
Money in the Bank Ladder Match Qualifier: Drew McIntyer vs. Sheamus
- Backstage, McIntyre tossed Butch aside on his way to the ring, setting the tone for the night's opening match before it even took to the squared circle.
- Sheamus' chest welted up early on, proof of the physicality on display between the former friends.
- Butch provided the distraction that allowed Sheamus to turn the tide in his favor by way of White Noise on the ring apron.
- The brawl that just abruptly ended as the announce team through to a Cody Rhodes-Seth Rollins video package was certainly a choice by WWE Creative. Instead of creating buzz, it only highlighted what was questionable booking in the first place.
A hard-hitting battle for the right to advance to Las Vegas and the men's Money in the Bank ladder match kicked off Friday's show as Drew McIntyre squared off with former friend-turned-hated rival Sheamus, who had Butch at ringside with him while Ridge Holland stayed home to recover from a knee injury suffered a week ago.
Chants of "let's go Drew" rang out as the former WWE champion fought his way back into the match, going as far as to use The Celtic Warrior's own White Noise against him, this one from the middle rope. Sheamus answered with a jumping knee, neither crushing blow enough to put the other away.
The battle intensified, leading to a non-finish that left fans unsatisfied but still solidly behind the Scottish babyface. Michael Cole and Pat McAfee wondered aloud what the outcome meant for Money in the Bank.
If the idea was to create a cliffhanger of sorts that will keep fans more intrigued than a clean finish would have, WWE Creative might very well find out the hard way that fans do not want to dedicate 20 minutes of television time to a match that ends with no victor or any real conclusion to the contest they just invested in.
Booking decision aside, this was a really strong match by two double-tough competitors who have a history of beating the unholy hell out of each other. McIntyre is clearly in line for an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match but an actual feud with The Celtic Warrior is hardly a bad way to keep him busy until that inevitable showdown with Reigns occurs.
Hopefully, further matches have more of an outcome, though.
Grade
B-
Top Moments
Money in the Bank Ladder Match Qualifier: Lacey Evans vs. Xia Li
- Evans cut a pre-match promo putting over her resiliency and dedication to keep fighting.
- McAfee did more to put over Li's evolving skill set than WWE has since the former NXT star's main roster debut.
- Backstage, both McIntyre and Sheamus made it clear that they expect to be in the men's ladder match at Money in the Bank.
Lacey Evans made her first in-ring appearance since February 15, 2021, battling Xia Li for a spot in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match.
Li appeared to have Evans' number, ready to ensure her return to the squared circle culminated in a devastating loss. Instead, the woman once known as the Sassy Southern Belle rocked Li with the Woman's Right from out of nowhere for a definitive victory.
The match was too short to be great and too predictable to mean anything in the long run.
It was nice to see Evans back in the ring and continuing her quest for women's championship glory, but the win and the manner in which it was achieved only serve to highlight how poorly WWE Creative has utilized Li. Arriving with a stunning entrance before fading into obscurity, she has been woefully handled and is in danger of becoming just another NXT export to fail on the main roster.
Evans is going to be a favorite to win the ladder match due to the effort that has gone into her return but WWE must do a better job of building the talent around her so wins like these actually mean something.
Grade
C
Top Moments
Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi
- "What I do have is serious aggression and a killer instinct," Shotzi said, providing more insight to her character than the writing team has in months.
- Shotzi obliterated Rousey with a kick that is absolutely going to be all over social media. It was perfect.
- After the break, it was teased that Rousey suffered a significant injury and may miss Money in the Bank.
Shotzi interrupted a promo by SmackDown women's champion Ronda Rousey and challenged the Baddest Woman on the Planet to a fight. Rousey, very comfortable with throwing fists, accepted.
What ensued was the best showing from Shotzi yet.
WWE's resident mistress of the macabre took Rousey to the limit, outwrestling her for a large portion of the match and targeting her left shoulder in the process. At one point, she had her trapped in a submission, daring the titleholder to try and fight her way back into the match.
Rousey did just that before tapping Shotzi out to the cross armbreaker. The celebration was short-lived, though, as Natalya attacked from out of nowhere and applied the Sharpshooter to Rousey.
This was a surprisingly competitive match that may have ended with Rousey's arm raised in victory but had social media buzzing about Shotzi's performance. There was more than once she could be seen guiding Rousey through and when she was not, she rocked the champion with a picture-perfect kick.
Shotzi has always been one of those characters that felt under-served by the lack of creative focus on her so to see her have the opportunity to shine against Rousey, and taking into consideration her increased presence on SmackDown of later, one can only hope that is changing sooner rather than later.
Natalya's attack was predictable but she will need more of those, and a few quality beatdowns, to convince fans she has a chance in hell of beating Rousey beyond her family's last name.
Grade
C+
Top Moments