Belmont Stakes 2022 Horses: Entry List, Vegas Odds and Dark-Horse Favorites

Al Bello/Getty Images

A handful of horses in the 2022 Belmont Stakes field will try to replicate the path to the winner's circle taken by Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike.

Rich Strike will compete in the Belmont after skipping the Preakness Stakes because of his trainer's decision not to run two weeks after the Derby.

Rich Strike won the Kentucky Derby with the longest odds in the field. He will be one of the favorites to win the Belmont because of his performance at Churchill Downs.

A long-shot victor may be hard to find in the Belmont field based on the race's recent history. No horse with odds longer than 12-1 has won the final leg of the Triple Crown since 2013.

The draw for the 2022 Belmont Stakes field will take place on Tuesday morning. The post positions and odds can be found on the race's official website when the post draw is finalized.

Dark-Horse Favorites

Barber Road

Barber Road exceeded expectations at the Kentucky Derby by finishing sixth.

Barber Road was one of the deepest long shots in the Derby field, but he benefited from the rapid pace on the first Saturday in May.

He is expected to be one of the longer horses on the odds chart at the Belmont due to the presence of Mo Donegal, Rich Strike and other competitors with higher finishes throughout the Triple Crown hunt.

Barber Road may not win, but he has the potential to land in the top three or four and cash out multi-horse exotic bets.

Barber Road took second at the Arkansas Derby in his final tune-up for the Kentucky Derby, and he finished second or third in the four races prior to Arkansas.

The horse trained by John Ortiz has been competitive in races in 2022, and he should be a player at the front of the field in some capacity at Belmont Park.

Golden Glider

Golden Glider may be the horse that fills the Rich Strike role at the Belmont.

He may not have 80-1 odds like the Derby winner, but he could come out of nowhere to steal first place.

Golden Glider does not have a great track record, finishing second, fourth (twice) and fifth in his last four starts.

He did not compete in the two previous Triple Crown races. His last race resulted in a second-place finish at the Peter Pan Stakes on May 14 behind fellow Belmont entrant We The People.

The one advantage Golden Glider could have over the other dark horses is that his trainer, Mark Casse, has won the Belmont before. He did so in 2019 with Sir Winston.

Coming from the same barn as a recent Belmont winner is the best connection we can make for Golden Glider to be considered in the mix for the win on Saturday.

That is still more than we would have been able to argue in favor of Rich Strike ahead of the Kentucky Derby.