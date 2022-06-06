Steelers Rumors: Latest Buzz, Players to Watch at Mandatory Minicamp

2 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

With the Steelers set to take the field later this week, some of the biggest news is coming off of it. And that's because there are two key players on Pittsburgh's roster who are reportedly looking for new contracts.

According to The Athletic's Mark Kaboly, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick could be a "hold-in" at the start of training camp if he hasn't signed an extension by that point. That means Fitzpatrick would be in attendance, but he wouldn't necessarily participate in drills and/or activities.

Fitzpatrick's situation may not get to that point, though. Kaboly reported that it's "just a matter of coming to terms," as there's mutual interest between Fitzpatrick and Pittsburgh to get a deal done. Fitzpatrick is set to make $10.61 million in 2022, the final year of his current contract.

The other big situation to monitor will be the contract status of wide receiver Diontae Johnson. The 25-year-old missed OTAs, and he's not happy with his current contract situation, per Kaboly. Wide receivers have been getting big paydays this offseason, so Johnson may want to be one of the next to land a big deal.

"How the Steelers do business is they will offer Johnson what they believe is his market value, and there won’t be much wiggle room," Kaboly wrote.

In the meantime, Pittsburgh has Chase Claypool and rookies George Pickens and Calvin Austin to take snaps at wide receiver.

On defense, the Steelers recently learned they wouldn't be getting back defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt, who opted to retire after missing all of the 2021 season because of a knee injury. Now, Pittsburgh will have to decide how it will continue to fill that void.

Kaboly reported that the Steelers will likely evaluate their "in-house options," such as Isaiahh Loudermilk and Chris Wormley, before deciding whether to bring another D-lineman into the mix.