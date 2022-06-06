Browns Rumors: Latest Buzz, Players to Watch at Mandatory Minicamp

2 of 3

Even though the Browns traded for Watson, Mayfield remains on their roster. There have been plenty of trade rumors surrounding the 27-year-old, but nothing has materialized. Despite that, it doesn't appear Cleveland is willing to just cut ties with him.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com recently reported that the Browns "have no plans to cut Mayfield, even if he's still on the roster at the start of training camp in July." Mayfield hasn't been attending OTAs, but no decision has been made regarding whether he'll be at mandatory minicamp, according to Cabot, who noted the quarterback would lose "about $95,000 for the three days."

Mayfield is set to make $18.858 million during the 2022 season, which is the final year of his contract. It's unknown how much of that salary another team would be willing to pick up in order to acquire him.

Meanwhile, Cleveland doesn't have much experience on its depth chart at wide receiver beyond Cooper. However, Cabot reported that the Browns are happy with the group and that they "don't feel compelled to add a bona fide No. 2 just for the sake of it."

One offensive position in which Cleveland has plenty of depth is at running back. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are back, while D'Ernest Johnson signed a one-year, $2.4 million contract over the weekend to return. The Browns also took Cincinnati running back Jerome Ford in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Hunt is set to make $6.25 million in 2022, the final year of his contract, but it seems Cleveland isn't considering parting with the 26-year-old despite having so many options in the backfield. Cabot noted that Hunt and the Browns "haven't engaged in substantive extension talks, but he's not in jeopardy of being the odd man out."

In fact, Cabot reported that Chubb and Hunt could be on the field at the same time more this upcoming season. So that could take the Browns' two-headed rushing attack to another level.

It's possible that Cleveland may not be done making moves. The team recently re-signed defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, but it could still get better at defensive tackle. And despite Cabot's report, maybe the Browns will change their mind and decide they could use some more depth at receiver.

But for now, Cleveland's roster should be in decent shape and the team could improve in 2022.