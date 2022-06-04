NBA Rumors: Hottest Trade Buzz Regarding Rudy Gobert, D'Angelo Russell and More

NBA Rumors: Hottest Trade Buzz Regarding Rudy Gobert, D'Angelo Russell and MoreJune 4, 2022
The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are battling it out for a title in the 2022 NBA Finals. But for the league's 28 other teams, their sights are set on the future. Because once a champion is crowned, the offseason will have arrived.
At that point, plenty of players will switch teams via trade or free agency. And NBA teams will look to construct the best possible roster in order to have success during the 2022-23 season and beyond.
With that time soon approaching, here's some of the latest trade buzz from around the NBA.
Jazz 'Weighing Trade Possibilities' with Gobert
Rudy Gobert has spent his first nine NBA seasons with the Utah Jazz. But could the 29-year-old center soon be on the move so that the team can add a wing player it may be looking to trade for?
Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer said the Jazz are one of two teams (along with the Portland Trail Blazers) that have been "linked by league personnel" as landing spots for Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby. That is, if the 24-year-old Anunoby is made available in trade discussions. If he is, that could bring Gobert into the mix.
"The Jazz are weighing trade possibilities with three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, who NBA sources have pegged as one of Toronto's targets to satisfy its appetite for a starting rim-protector," Fischer wrote.
Fischer also noted that there's been "much debate both around the league and among Utah staffers" regarding whether the Jazz should be willing to part with Gobert in order to add the perimeter player they need for their lineup. Gobert continues to play at a high level, as he averaged 15.6 points and a league-high 14.7 rebounds in 66 games this past season.
If a Gobert-for-Anunoby deal occurs, it will be interesting to see how that impacts both Utah and Toronto moving forward as each tries to address its weaknesses throughout the offseason.
Could Russell Be a Target for Knicks This Offseason?
Another offseason is nearly here, and the New York Knicks again need to try to address their hole at point guard. Kemba Walker, who signed with the Knicks last offseason, didn't work out, so New York will need to find another player to lead its backcourt.
If the Knicks look to swing a deal for a point guard, the Minnesota Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell could be a "potential lower-level trade target," according to what rival executives recently told Fischer.
"New York's front office recently added former Minnesota president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas, who once chased Russell in free agency and later traded Andrew Wiggins to Golden State for the creative point guard," Fischer wrote.
After playing for four teams over his first five NBA seasons, Russell has been with the Timberwolves since February 2020. This past season, he averaged 18.1 points and a career-high 7.1 assists in 65 games.
Could Russell soon be on the move again in a trade to New York? It's a move that would make the Knicks' backcourt much better, but it's unclear how much they may have to send to the Timberwolves in return in a potential deal.
Do Spurs Have Interest in Trading for Sexton?
A left knee injury limited Collin Sexton to 11 games during the 2021-22 season. It was a disappointing development for the Cleveland Cavaliers guard, especially because he was coming off a breakout 2020-21 campaign in which he averaged 24.3 points in 60 games.
Still, the 23-year-old Sexton may not have reached his full potential yet. And once he's healthy, he may put up even bigger numbers than he did before. So it's not a surprise that there could be some teams interested in trying to trade for him this offseason.
According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the San Antonio Spurs have "some Collin Sexton fans in their front office." If they could land the guard in a trade with the Cavs, they would have a talented young player to pair with Dejounte Murray in their backcourt.
Cleveland may want a decent return, considering Sexton's talent and skills. But it's a move that may take San Antonio to the next level, should it happen.