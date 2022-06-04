NBA Rumors: Hottest Trade Buzz Regarding Rudy Gobert, D'Angelo Russell and More

1 of 3

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Rudy Gobert has spent his first nine NBA seasons with the Utah Jazz. But could the 29-year-old center soon be on the move so that the team can add a wing player it may be looking to trade for?

Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer said the Jazz are one of two teams (along with the Portland Trail Blazers) that have been "linked by league personnel" as landing spots for Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby. That is, if the 24-year-old Anunoby is made available in trade discussions. If he is, that could bring Gobert into the mix.

"The Jazz are weighing trade possibilities with three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, who NBA sources have pegged as one of Toronto's targets to satisfy its appetite for a starting rim-protector," Fischer wrote.

Fischer also noted that there's been "much debate both around the league and among Utah staffers" regarding whether the Jazz should be willing to part with Gobert in order to add the perimeter player they need for their lineup. Gobert continues to play at a high level, as he averaged 15.6 points and a league-high 14.7 rebounds in 66 games this past season.

If a Gobert-for-Anunoby deal occurs, it will be interesting to see how that impacts both Utah and Toronto moving forward as each tries to address its weaknesses throughout the offseason.