NBA Finals 2022: Early Storylines to Track for Remainder of Celtics vs. Warriors

Well, there's never been a fourth quarter quite like that one in NBA Finals history.

On Thursday night, the Boston Celtics turned a 12-point deficit after three quarters into a 12-point win, as they stormed back to beat the Golden State Warriors 120-108 and take a 1-0 lead in the series. As Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press noted, it was the most lopsided fourth quarter to take place in an NBA Finals game, with Boston outscoring Golden State 40-16 in the period.

It didn't seem likely to happen, either. The Warriors are the more experienced team, and they hadn't lost on their home court this postseason. Yet the Celtics turned the tide and sent the fans at Chase Center home stunned.

Now, it will be interesting to see where the NBA Finals go from here. Game 2 is set for Sunday night, and Golden State will look to even the series before it moves to Boston for Games 3 and 4. If the Celtics have a 2-0 lead heading home, that could be difficult for even the Warriors to overcome.

Here's a look at several storylines to track heading into the rest of this series.