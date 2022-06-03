The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for 2022 WWE Hell in a Cell Match Card

1 of 8

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Do you think Rhodes should beat Rollins for the third time, or should The Visionary get a win here to extend the feud one more month?

I understand booking Rhodes to beat Rollins at Hell in a Cell, as it would certainly make the former look strong, but he has already earned two victories over his challenger. With Rollins' expertise in the steel structure and his desire to win at all costs, it should be Rhodes who takes the loss Sunday, keeping the feud alive for the road to Money in the Bank.

Both men are likely in the MITB men's ladder match, so letting them continue their storyline heading into the July pay-per-view would make WWE programming more interesting over the next month.

Balor, Styles and Morgan vs. The Judgment Day

What is your overall opinion of The Judgment Day so far?

Stables in wrestling work. While they haven't worked as well in WWE over the last several years, other companies have found great success with groups like Bullet Club and The Elite. The Judgment Day have been built well thanks to the leadership of Edge, but they lack the overall impact needed to become a dominant faction.

If Finn Balor turns on AJ Styles and Liv Morgan on Sunday, the stable will grow and so will its credibility. If The Judgment Day want to become iconic, they need to start dominating all divisions, just as New World Order did in WCW.