Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on MJF, Women's Tag Tournament and More

On PWTorch's Everything with Rich & Wade, it was reported there are some in All Elite Wrestling making "four to five times" what MJF is, including Christian Cage, Mark Henry, Malakai Black, Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, CM Punk and "a few more."

Furthermore, the young heel is such a coveted talent that Vince McMahon is even willing to look past his ongoing issues with AEW to throw him a considerable amount of money and bring him into WWE.

None of that is terribly surprising at all.

MJF made mention of the former WWE guys in his pipebomb promo Wednesday night on Dynamite and how Tony Khan "hoards" his money to bring them in. It was a point of contention from The Salt of the Earth and one he made abundantly clear, and public, while voicing his frustrations in what quickly became the most buzzed-about element of the post-Double or Nothing broadcast.

It is also no surprise that McMahon would want to bring MJF in to WWE, even if he is a bit of a malcontent in AEW. The 26-year-old is one of the best heels of this generation, can go word-for-word on the mic with anyone and has a penchant for performing between the ropes at his best when the moment calls for it.

He is exactly what he said he is Wednesday night: a generational talent. And if Tony Khan is not willing to shell out some cash and address his other concerns, McMahon absolutely will, and MJF will be a massive loss for the company he has been a significant part of since day one.