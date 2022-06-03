6 NHL Teams Best Positioned to Win the Offseason

0 of 6

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Everyone wants to end things the same way.

Each of the NHL's 32 teams entered the 2021-22 season hoping to wrap things up with a Stanley Cup hoist and a championship banner raise. But soon enough, the handshake lines will be cleared and those same 32 teams will be busily preparing to get things going again for the 2022-23 season.

Step No. 1: Win the offseason.

The teams that succeeded this time will endeavor to keep things going for another 82-game run. Meanwhile, those that struggled will explore options via trades, free-agent signings and perhaps even leadership changes that'll reconfigure the mix to an elite level.

The B/R hockey team took a look at where each organization stands and put together a list of the half-dozen most likely to make progress this summer on the way to opening night in October.

Take a look at what we came up with and let us know what you think in the comments section.