NBA Finals 2022: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for Celtics vs. Warriors Game 1

0 of 3

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Few could have predicted at the start of the 2021-22 season that this year's NBA Finals matchup would feature the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.

The Warriors missed the playoffs each of the previous two years, and to get this far, they had to take down some tough competition in the Western Conference. But they relied on the veteran trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green to get back to the Finals, which it reached every year from 2015-19.

The Celtics showed they were for real by sweeping the star-studded Brooklyn Nets in the first round. Since then, they've defeated the reigning NBA champions (Milwaukee Bucks) and the No. 1 seed in the East (Miami Heat). Now, Boston is back in the Finals for the first time since 2010.

This is only the second time that the Warriors and Celtics have met in the NBA Finals, with the previous series coming in 1964. This year's best-of-seven contest gets underway on Thursday night, when Golden State will host Game 1.

Here are some predictions and storylines to watch for heading into this year's NBA Finals.