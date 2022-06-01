Eagles' Top Fantasy Football Values for Dynasty, Redraft Leagues

0 of 3

The Philadelphia Eagles became a much more interesting fantasy football team in the 2022 offseason.

Last season, they figured out how to win over the back half of the season by leaning into Jalen Hurts' running ability and becoming a ground-and-pound team behind a good offensive line.

The Eagles' offseason moves haven't exactly pointed to following that recipe in 2022. The only major move they made on offense was to add A.J. Brown. They also signed a former Nick Sirianni favorite in Zach Pascal, but the rest of the offseason was aimed at improving the defense.

The additions of Haason Reddick, James Bradberry, Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean will give the defense an influx of talent that should help but doesn't reshape the offense.

So, the key in buying stock in the Eagles' offense will be correctly identifying value. Based on average draft position at FantasyPros, here are two players who are likely to outperform their draft slot and one to target in dynasty drafts.