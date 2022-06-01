Debating the Best Sasha Banks Match of the Last Decade in WWE

4 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The pressure on Banks entering WrestleMania 37 would have been too much for a lesser-talented performer to handle.

Not only was she the SmackDown women's champion, competing in the main event of the show's first night and doing so against a relatively untested young performer in Bianca Belair, but their match would also be the first time two Black women headlined a WrestleMania main event.

With the weight of the world on her shoulders, Banks did what she has done so many times throughout the course of her career in WWE: She rose to the occasion and reminded fans just who the standard-bearer in women's wrestling is.

The Boss and Belair tore the house down in Tampa, Florida and delivered the weekend's most emotional and memorable contest. Their faces conveyed the significance of the bout, but there was also a physical intensity that reminded viewers that this was still a title contest.

A dramatic match that saw Belair rise to the moment and match her opponent's greatness ended with her whipping Banks' midsection and delivering the Kiss of Death for the win and the title. As memorable as the winner's post-match celebration, though, was the image of Banks sitting on the arena floor, looking up at Belair with a smile across her face.

There are other matches on this list that may be better from a quality standpoint, but one would be hard-pressed to find one more significant and capable of eliciting the emotion that this 'Mania main event did.

It was Belair's coronation, but it was one more announcement from Banks that there may be other women more favored by WWE Creative, but none who can consistently match the moment in those high-profile title bouts the way she can.

It is a standard she set incredibly high in 2015 in her magnum opus with best friend Bayley in Brooklyn.