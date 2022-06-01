Biggest X-Factors for Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors in NBA Finals

0 of 5

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

It's unusual for an NBA Finals matchup to feature as much mystery as the one that'll kick off on Thursday when the Boston Celtics take on the Golden State Warriors.

These two teams squared off only twice during the regular season, and key absences left both meetings short on predictive value.

In the Warriors' 111-107 victory in Boston on Dec. 17, the Celtics were without five players due to health and safety protocols, including rotation fixtures Al Horford and Grant Williams. They also didn't have Derrick White, who wouldn't arrive until the trade deadline.

On the Warriors' end, Klay Thompson had yet to return from his two-year absence.

The second engagement, a 110-88 Celtics win, came on March 16. Boston was whole, but the Warriors were without Andrew Wiggins, while Draymond Green didn't start and was limited to 22 minutes in his second game back after over two months on the shelf. Most critically, Stephen Curry exited after logging just under 14 minutes. That was the night Marcus Smart dove for a loose ball and rolled up Curry's left foot, an injury that kept the two-time MVP on ice until the playoffs.

The only thing those games revealed was the importance of health. But that's hardly a revelation. And you also don't need a genius to tell you the stars and starters need to play well for their teams to win. Those are basics, not X-factors.

Here, we'll look deeper to find specific players and strategic pivot points that will determine this year's NBA champion.