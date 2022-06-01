Ranking WWE's Best Hell in a Cell Matches Ahead of Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

0 of 11

Credit: WWE.com

Upon its inception in 1997, Hell in a Cell was viewed as an upgrade over the Steel Cage match in that it would prevent interference, encourage violence and serve as the blow-off to blood feuds.

Nearly 25 years and 50 installments later, it has become an annual staple in the WWE calendar, though not nearly as menacing as it once was due to getting a pay-per-view of its own instead of being utilized only when necessary.

That said, Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins inside The Devil's Playground this Sunday at the same-titled event should be one of the better Hell in a Cell clashes in recent years. The two have had excellent matches since WrestleMania 38, and that tremendous chemistry should translate to the demonic structure as well.

The bar was set extremely high with early installments of the match in the late 1990s. Since then, many notable names have done battle inside the confines of the cage and contested countless instant classics.

Although Hell in a Cell becoming its own event has made the stipulation significantly less special, there have been a handful gems in recent years as well.

Where will Rhodes vs. Rollins rank among the greatest Hell in a Cell matches of all time?