Red Flags We Can't Ignore 3 Weeks from 2022 NBA Draft

1 of 5

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The lottery winner shouldn't have to worry about any red flags for its No. 1 overall prospect. Jabari Smith's aren't alarming enough to hint at any bust potential, but the Orlando Magic should be aware of them.

The 6'10" Smith shot only 43.5 percent inside the three-point arc during his lone season at Auburn. The only other lottery picks 6'7" or taller to shoot under 45.0 percent inside the arc were Ziaire Williams and Cam Reddish. Dropping it to 6'6" or taller, the list expands to Michael Carter-Williams, Jerome Robinson, Denzel Valentine and Klay Thompson.

Could Smith, a 42.0 percent three-point shooter on 5.5 attempts per game, be a bigger version of Thompson? It's an interesting comparison, though Thompson drilled 37 shots off screens as a freshman at Washington State. He led the NBA in points per game off screens for the fifth time this season. Meanwhile, off-screen scoring isn't currently a big part of Smith's game (8-of-24).

Smith also totaled only 14 dunks in 978 minutes. Aside from Cade Cunningham, a playmaking guard, these are the lottery picks at least 6'8" who had fewer than 15 dunks in a season: Doug McDermott, Otto Porter Jr., Cameron Johnson, Franz Wagner, Cade Cunningham, T.J. Warren, Taurean Prince, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, Reddish and Williams.

In the half court, Smith took 241 jump shots to 71 shots at the rim, where he shot an underwhelming 52.1 percent (48th percentile, per Synergy).

Smith has a case as the best-shooting freshman big in NBA draft history. He even hit 42 pull-ups at a 40.0 percent clip. The fear with Smith is that he winds up becoming more of a shot-making specialist than a No. 1 option.

That wouldn't be as scary with the No. 2 or No. 3 pick in this particular draft. But given his lack of explosiveness off the dribble and at the rim and some loose handles in tight spaces for getting to the basket, Smith does have some flaws for Orlando to consider with a potential franchise-changing No. 1 pick.