Part-Time Roman Reigns Is Giving off Brock Lesnar Vibes, More WWE Raw Takes

Credit: WWE.com

Just days before Hell in a Cell, the May 30 edition of WWE Raw set the brand's final stage for the card.

Mustafa Ali was set to take on Ciampa for a shot at United States champion Theory, but the titleholder had other ideas.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins shared words and fists, trying to start their next match early. The two will end their rivalry in brutal fashion inside Hell in a Cell on Sunday.

Ezekiel picked up more momentum over Kevin Owens before their match at the pay-per-view, but little more has been revealed about Elias' younger brother.

Conspicuous by his absence again was Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns. While The Usos fought on behalf of The Bloodline, The Head of the Table looks set to spend another month on the sideline without defending his titles.

This show was far from the exciting buildup Hell in a Cell needed, but it did leave us with some important takes ahead of the PPV.