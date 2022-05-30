WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 30

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 30May 30, 2022
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on May 30.
This is the final show for the red brand before Sunday's Hell in a Cell event, so it's all hands on deck as the company puts the finishing touches on most of its storylines.
Bobby Lashley, Omos and MVP met for a contract signing to make their handicap match at the pay-per-view official, but as we all know, contract signings rarely end without some kind of mayhem.
After forming a new team on SmackDown, Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura faced The Usos in a Championship Contender's match.
Cody Rhodes addressed his upcoming fight against Seth Rollins, and Bianca Belair stepped into the ring with Asuka before Becky Lynch is added to the mix for HIAC to make it a triple threat.
Let's take a look at what went down during the go-home episode of Raw before Hell in a Cell.
Asuka vs. Bianca Belair
- Lynch calling herself a god by creating life was a really good line.
- Belair is so physically impressive. She does backflips and diving somersaults like they're nothing.
- The EST deadlifting Asuka into a suplex was impressive.
- Lynch called herself a wizard on commentary. She and Chris Jericho might need to have a wizard battle to see who gets to keep the nickname. It'll be like the finale of Harry Potter but with more sweat and bodyslams.
Becky Lynch opened the show with a promo segment to hype her upcoming match at HIAC against Asuka and Belair. It was one of those "You people" promos that a lot of heels fall back on.
Asuka and Belair both eventually joined her in the ring. As you would imagine, this broke down into a physical altercation. Belair and Asuka sent Big Time Becks packing before they squared off in the first match of the night.
The title will be on the line Sunday, so this bout was just to get Asuka and Belair in the ring together. The match started as soon as we returned from a commercial break.
Both women are babyfaces, so they were having more of a respectful exchange than Lynch and Asuka had the past couple of weeks. While it was not as aggressive, it still had a high level of competitiveness.
Belair relied on her power and agility while Asuka used her striking and submission skills. It was a nice combination of skills that allowed them to put on a good performance.
Belair scored the win by reversing a pinning combination Asuka was attempting, but Big Time Becks had the last laugh when she attacked both women after the match and left them down in the ring.
Grade: B+
Notable Moments and Observations
Ezekiel and the Mysterios vs. Kevin Owens and Alpha Academy
- Rey and Dom had black and pink attire, which really stuck out after Owen Hart was talked about so much this weekend.
- It's hard to tell sometimes, but it seems like Zeke has won the crowd over for the most part. His gimmick is so weird, but KO has helped make the storyline easier to digest by being so funny.
- WWE needs to put Owens back into the hunt for a title. He is too valuable to keep all the belts off of him.
Rey and Dominik Mysterio teamed up with Ezekiel to take on Chad Gable, Otis and Kevin Owens in a six-man tag team contest this week.
This was the usual three-on-three match we have come to expect from WWE. Both sides had times when they were in control, and all six men had at least one moment that stood out.
The only problem is that it felt too formulaic. Six-man tags used to be way more chaotic than a typical tag team match, but now they feel too regimented and planned out.
That quibble aside, this bout had a couple of fun spots and made some of the competitors look great. Rey taking down Otis with a big dropkick, Zeke's spinning powerbomb and KO's post-match freakout were all enjoyable moments.
Rey and Dom hit the double 619 before Ezekiel hit Gable with his finisher for the win. This was alright, but nothing to write home about.
Grade: C+
Notable Moments and Observations