WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 30

Credit: WWE

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on May 30.

This is the final show for the red brand before Sunday's Hell in a Cell event, so it's all hands on deck as the company puts the finishing touches on most of its storylines.

Bobby Lashley, Omos and MVP met for a contract signing to make their handicap match at the pay-per-view official, but as we all know, contract signings rarely end without some kind of mayhem.

After forming a new team on SmackDown, Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura faced The Usos in a Championship Contender's match.

Cody Rhodes addressed his upcoming fight against Seth Rollins, and Bianca Belair stepped into the ring with Asuka before Becky Lynch is added to the mix for HIAC to make it a triple threat.

Let's take a look at what went down during the go-home episode of Raw before Hell in a Cell.