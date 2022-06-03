Every Top 2022 NBA Free Agent's Biggest Question Mark

2 of 10

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Sexton last saw NBA action nearly seven months ago (Nov. 7, 2021), making it just 11 games into the season before tearing his left meniscus and undergoing surgery.

The 23-year-old has since spent the year rehabbing with and away from the Cleveland Cavaliers. The franchise can choose to make him a restricted free agent after contract negotiations broke down last offseason.

Sexton's recovery has gone well, and he expects to be ready by training camp in September.

"I have confidence in myself, and I have confidence in the people that's working with me to get me back to where I was—and even much better," Sexton said via Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. "I'm excited because I'm in a really good place, and I know I will be back where I was before,"

Prior to his knee injury, Sexton had a reputation for being a durable player.

The No. 8 overall pick in 2018 didn't miss a single game over his first two seasons. He played in 60 of the Cavs' 72 games in 2020-21 as well.

As a talented scorer who averaged 24.3 points and 4.4 assists in 2020, Sexton should get between $15 million and $20 million a year as long as his medical records check out.