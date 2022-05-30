Steelers' Position Battles to Watch Ahead of 2022 NFL Season

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are embarking on perhaps their first real rebuild in nearly 20 years. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has retired. Kevin Colbert stepped down as general manager and was recently replaced by Omar Khan, while Teryl Austin has replaced Keith Butler as defensive coordinator.

Yet, rebuilding doesn't mean punting on the 2022 season. Pittsburgh has never had a losing season under head coach Mike Tomlin, and the playoffs will still be the goal this season. Emerging from the loaded AFC North with a postseason berth won't be easy, though.

Playmakers such as Diontae Johnson, Najee Harris, Minkah Fitzpatrick and 2021 Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt will be back, but Pittsburgh has plenty of positions to settle ahead of Week 1.

Below, we'll examine three of the most critical position battles to follow during the remainder of organized team activities (OTAs), minicamp and training camp.

Who are the key players? What needs to happen in the coming months? Let's take a look.